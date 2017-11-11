I-T raids at Jaya TV office continue for 3rd day

Chennai: Income tax raids at offices of Jaya TV and Tamil newspaper Dr Namadhu MGR continue for the third day in alleged tax evasion matter.

The raids are being conducted at 40 locations, including the residences of managing director Vivek Jayaraman and his sister Krishna Priya.

Earlier, Jaya TV premises in Chennai and deposed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T T V Dinakaran's farm house were searched as part of 'Operation Clean Money'.

Dinakaran condemned the searches undertaken by the Income Tax department mostly in Tamil Nadu as a conspiracy and targeted the Centre.