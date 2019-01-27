I used ‘chocolaty’ face remark for Bollywood actors, not for any political leader: BJP leader Vijayvargiya

[India], Jan 27 (ANI): After triggering a major political controversy by making ‘chocolaty face’ remark, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday chose to offer a clarification that his much-hyped comment was directed towards Bollywood actors, and not against any political leader.

“I would like to tell my friends in media that if there is such a statement, then they should cross check it. I used the term ‘chocolaty’ face for Bollywood actors. I did not use it for any political leader,” he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress party for appointing Priyanka Gandhi as a General Secretary and in-charge for the party affairs for eastern Uttar Pradesh for the coming Lok Sabha elections, Vijayvargiya on Saturday had said: “This shows the dearth of self-confidence in them.” “They don’t have any leader. That is why they want to contest the coming elections by banking on chocolaty faces. Somebody takes Kareena Kapoor’s name while others ask for Salman Khan. Now they have brought in Priyanka Gandhi,” he said. Priyanka Gandhi will take charge of her responsibility as an AICC General Secretary from the first week of February. (ANI)