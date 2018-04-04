I walk the path shown by Ambedkar: PM Modi amid Dalit unrest

New Delhi: Days after Dalit protests across the country against the dilution of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar, claiming that he was walking on the path shown by the architect of the constitution.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Western Annexe of Parliament House, Modi did not make any direct reference to the Bharat Bandh protests that singed large parts of north India on Monday.

We are walking on the path shown by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. At the core of Dr Ambedkar's ideals is harmony and togetherness. Working for the poorest of the poor is our mission, he said.

The PM added that it was the Vajpayee-led NDA government that had started identifying places of significance related to Ambedkars life and his government was proud to pay tributes to chairman of the Drafting Committee of Indias Constitution. At least nine people were killed in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Monday while thousands were detained by the police and hundreds were left injured as the Centre and state governments struggled to control the massive protests that erupted across the north, west and east India over the Supreme Courts alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act. At least nine people were killed in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Monday while thousands were detained by the police and hundreds were left injured as the Centre and state governments struggled to control the massive protests that erupted across the north, west and east India over the Supreme Courts alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.