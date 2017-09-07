I want patients from U.S. to come to Amravati for treatment: Andhra CM Naidu

[India], September 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minsiter N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Amaravati American Institute of Medical Sciences (AAIMS) at Labbipet, Vijaywada.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said there was a time when former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao had to go to America for heart surgery.

"But now I want patients from the U.S.A. to come here and get treated with the best infrastructure and in a cost-effective way," he added.

The state government has roped in a group of Telugu NRIs for the multi-crore project, which is expected to be completed in four phases.

A 300-bed facility is scheduled to be built by 2019. Subsequently, 900-bed facility will be added, besides a multi-specialty hospital and a medical school. Healthcare is one of the focus areas for the TDP-led state government in the development of Amravati after Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated in 2014. "Once I was questioned that all the skillful people are leaving for America to work or pursue further education. If this is the case, don't you think it's a loss to the state? I answered back to them by saying that all those people who have left for America, would return to India one day with their knowledge, skills, experience and earnings and invest here to create the best medical infrastructure in the state," Naidu said. (ANI)