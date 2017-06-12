'I want to be a scientist' says Samosa vendor's son after securing 64th rank in JEE-Advanced

Hyderabad: Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced results are out and Vabilisetti Mohan Abhyas, the son of a samosa vendor in Hyderabad, has set a precedent for others to follow.

Mohan has secured the 64th rank in the examinations, making not only his parents proud, but the whole nation too.

Mohan's father Subba Rao, who is a small food vendor in Hyderabad, said, "We have been selling samosas for the past 13 years to earn our living, to provide an education to our son. He finally scored well in JEE-Advanced, and we are very happy."

Mohan told ANI, "My dream came true. I am happy. I want to study in IIT Madras. I want to help my parents get rid of their financial disability. I want to become a scientist." Mohan had procured 6th rank in JEE Prelims, 5th rank in Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test and first in Andhra Pradesh EAMCET before scoring high in JEE-Advanced. Young Vabilisetti Mohan Abhyas of Hyderabad has put forth an exemplary example that nothing is impossible if you have the zeal to work hard. IIT JEE Advanced 2017 results were declared on the official website of the engineering entrance exam jeeadv.ac.in on Sunday at 10.00 am. At least 1.7 lakh candidates had registered and appeared in the exams which were held on May 21. Candidates, who cleared the JEE-Main or the first phase of the two-phase exams, were eligible to sit for the JEE-Advanced. Sarvesh Mehtani from Panchkula in Haryana secured All India Rank - I. Debaditya Pramanik from Kolkata emerged as the topper in the eastern region with an All India Rank of 38. Suraj Yadav from Haryana's Mahendragarh is the All India 5th rank holder. Rachit Bansal of Chandigarh has secured 9th AIR in JEE Advanced. On the basis of JEE-Advanced, IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a Bachelor's, Integrated Master's or Bachelor-Master Dual Degree in Engineering, Sciences, Architecture, or Pharmaceutics.