I was deported because Malaysia considered me a 'security threat': Vaiko

[India], June 10 (ANI): MDMK chief and ex-lawmaker Vaiko, who arrived here after not being allowed to enter Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur to attend a marriage, claimed on Saturday that he was deported because he was considered "a security threat" by the Malaysian authorities due to his links with the LTTE.

Vaiko returned to Chennai Friday night. The MDMK leader had been invited to attend the wedding of Penang Deputy Chief Minister P Ramasamy's daughter on June 10.

"As soon as I reached the check-in counter, they saw my name and said that I am blacklisted and can't enter Malaysia. Thereafter, I was taken to the immigration office where I was questioned for several hours," Vaiko said.

"They asked whether I was a Tamilian from Sri Lanka, I said no. I even showed them my ID card. They said that a lot of cases have been charged against me and asked me whether I belong to the LTTE. I said I am a supporter of the LTTE," he added. Vaiko said he informed Ramasamy of the development, who contacted Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Young so that they could inform the security and immigration officials about the purpose of his visit. "I showed them a wedding invitation. I told them that I had travelled to Kuala Lanpur in 2015 as well. Later, I apprised Deputy Chief Minister Ramasamy about this. He contacted Penang Chief Minister Lim Kuan. He later contacted Deputy Prime Minister to talk about my release," he said. "The Penang Chief Minister told me that the officials are stubborn and that I am (seen as) a security threat to Malaysia. Later instructions came from the Deputy PM's office not to allow me to enter Kuala Lumpur," he concluded. (ANI)