I will actively participate in national politics: KCR

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): Telangana caretaker Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Tuesday that he would actively be participating in the national politics.

Addressing the media here, Rao said: "I will actively participate in the national politics. I spoke to other political parties in India, and we are going to play a crucial part in the national politics."

Terming his victory as that of the people of Telangana, Rao, who won from Gajewal seat by over 50,000 votes, said: "This is a victory of all the people in Telangana. I thank all those who supported us. There will be many problems but we will never give up and will always be positive."

Elaborating upon the plan of action he has for the state, the TRS chief said: "Our goal is to bring water to one crore acres of land. In the next six months, we will work for poor people, employment for youth and addressing minority issues." "I have seen that there were some problems during the election time. We will clear those problems in the next six months. We will help all those who are struck by poverty irrespective of their caste," Rao added. As per the latest figures released by the Election Commission of India, TRS is leading on 27 seats and has won 60 seats in the 119-member Assembly, thus heading for a massive victory. (ANI)