I will be vindicated eventually: Karti Chidambaram

[India], Mar 01 (ANI): Former finance minister P. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram on Thursday said that he will be vindicated eventually after he was sent to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody till March 6 in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

However, the court has allowed Karti Chidambaram's lawyer to meet him for 1 hour in the morning and 1 hour in the evening.

According to primary information, medicines will be allowed only on prescription but home food is not allowed.

Earlier in the day, the CBI sought 14-day remand for Karti Chidambaram, citing lack of time for interrogation in connection with the INX Media money laundering case in a Delhi Court. Meanwhile, the Patiala House Court reserved its order on the bail petition of Karti's chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on February 16. Karti was arrested by CBI on Wednesday and thereafter sent to one-day police custody, as against 15 day-custody sought by the CBI. In May 2017, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a money laundering case against Karti for his role in facilitating clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB)for INX Media Ltd and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea - both accused in the murder of Sheena Bora -and others. Karti has been accused of illegally taking service charges for obtaining FIPB clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was the finance minister in the Congress-led UPA Government. (ANI)