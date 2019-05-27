I will meet PM Modi even for 50 times for special status to Andhra Pradesh: Jaganmohan

[India], May 26 (ANI): YSRCP president and Chief Minister-designate YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Sunday said that he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi even for "50 times" in the next five years to get special status to Andhra Pradesh.

Talking to media persons after meeting Modi here, Reddy said: "Today was my first meeting with Prime Minister Modi. God willing I will probably meet him, maybe, 30, 40 or even 50 times over these five years. I told him how important the special status is for us."

In reply to a question, Reddy said: "Will not just let go off the special status. I will keep on reminding Prime Minister Modi and hope things change."

He added: "The situation would have been different had the BJP won just 250 seats in the Lok Sabha elections...We would have then supported the BJP only after they signed the Special Category Status document."

Reddy also said that he met BJP president Amit Shah and discussed with him the issue of special category status.

Talking about Pollavaram project, Reddy said: "This project should be completed in a time bound manner and that is what I want."

On being asked how hopeful he is after meeting with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao regarding disputes between two states, Reddy said: "Both of us speak the same language...we can voice our concerns to each other. KCR has moved a couple of steps for us."

The two leaders had met on Saturday where Rao expressed that if water from Godavari and Krishna rivers is used effectively, both the states would prosper in all respects.

Speaking about his rival former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Reddy said: "I have nothing against Naidu. My duty is that of a custodian. Today I promise that our government will be revolutionary."

"Within six months to one year, I will make sure that this government stands as an exemplary to the country," he said.

Reddy steered YSRCP to a massive victory in 175-member Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state. YSRCP finished the tally by winning 151 seats, while TDP's strength drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to 23.

YSRCP polled 49.9 per cent votes, while the TDP got a 39.2 per cent vote share. One Assembly seat went to the Jana Sena Party (JSP)-led by actor-turn politician Pawan Kalyan. The party also bagged 22 Lok Sabha seats out of 25 in the state during the simultaneous elections while the TDP could get only three seats. (ANI)