I will not do anything out of bad intentions or anything for myself: Modi

[India], May 23 (ANI): Making a victory speech after the spectacular show in the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday promised the people of the country that he will not do anything with bad intentions and would not do anything for himself.

Addressing the party workers after securing the mandate for a second consecutive term, he said the victory has cast a big responsibility on him.

"But I promise you that the work you have given me in the coming days I will not do anything with bad intentions. There can be mistakes while doing work, but there will be no work that will come out of bad intentions," Prime Minister Modi said.

"You have given such a big responsibility, I will not do anything for myself. Publically I want to say that every moment of mine and every part of my body will be dedicated to the people of India," he added to the cheers of a huge crowd that gathered at the BJP headquarters here amidst pouring rain. Talking about the election campaign, he said that one striking feature of the election was that BJP's opponents did not utter words like secularism. (ANI)