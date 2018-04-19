I will win by big margin: Yeddyurappa

[India], Apr. 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief ministerial candidate for Karnataka B.S. Yeddyurappa on Thursday said he is confident of a massive victory in the upcoming assembly polls.

"I am going to get 30 to 40 thousand lead and everybody is supporting our community people," Yeddyurappa said before filling his nomination in Shimoga's Shikarpur constituency.

Further talking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tribute to 12th-century Lingayat philosopher and social reformer Basaveshwara in London, the former chief minister of the state said that the move is a message for those who are dividing the Lingayat and Vishveshwara.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15. (ANI)