'I wish every family gets a daughter like mine'

Rewa: Avani Chaturvedi, 24, is the first Indian woman to fly a fighter jet solo.

Savita Chaturvedi, Flying Officer Avani's mother, says that the latter loved playing with aircraft models, unlike other girls.

When Kalpana Chawla died, Avani was just 11 years old. Avani told her parents that she would make them proud just like the Indian-American astronaut.

And true to her word, the girl from MP, on Monday, became the first Indian woman to fly a fighter jet.

The Indian Air Force tweeted that she flew a Mig-21 Bison for 30 minutes earlier this week.

#TouchTheSkyWithGlory : Fg Offr Avani Chaturvedi became the first Indian Woman to fly a fighter aircraft solo, when on 19 Feb 18 she flew a MiG-21 Bison aircraft in her first solo flight. The photo attached has been taken after her solo sortie. pic.twitter.com/nHWe4sgSmi — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) February 22, 2018 Avani was one of the first three female fighter pilots to be inducted into the Indian air force. Avani's father Dinkar Prasad is an engineer; her mother is a housewife. It was from her brother Nirabh that she drew her inspiration. Nirabh serves as a captain in the Army. It's a proud moment for Avani's family. More so because Avani chose to serve the country, says her father. Avani's mother wishes that every family gets a daughter like hers. Don't discriminate between sons and daughters; everyone is equally capable, advises her mother, adding that Avani has proved what daughters can do. Avani's family, a native of Satna's Kothikanchan village in Madhya Pradesh, now resides in Rewa.