IAF Air strikes an act of utmost bravery, nation trusts PM Modi: Prakash Javadekar

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): Calling it an act of utmost bravery, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday hailed Tuesday morning's IAF strikes on terrorist targets on Pakistan soil and said that the country has trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to media persons, Javadekar said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that it is up to the armed forces to chose as to what, where and when needs to be done. They had been given a free hand. The forces have done an act of utmost bravery. I congratulate them."

He also outlined the other actions taken by the Indian government in response to the Pulwama attacks and said, "Within 100 hours the conspirators of Pulwama were shot dead. MFN status was abolished. Also, 200 per cent duty was imposed. The Indian share of water which was going to Pakistan was withdrawn and now this bravery of Armed forces. The whole country has trust in Modi." Indian Air Force (IAF) in the wee hours of Tuesday attacked terror camps in Balakot area in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, targeting key operatives of dreaded terror outfit—Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which carried out a debilitating attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14 in which as many as 40 jawans were killed. (ANI)