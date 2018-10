[India], Oct 5 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) microlight aircraft crash landed in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district on Friday.

The plane fell on its nose in a field. However, the two pilots on board ejected themselves with the help of parachutes before the aircraft touched the ground.

Both pilots of the aircraft are safe.

A Court of Inquiry (CoI) has been ordered to investigate the cause of the incident. (ANI)