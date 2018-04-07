IAF begins process to procure 110 fighter jets worth Rs 973.8 billion

New Delhi: The government began the long-delayed process of buying 110 aircraft fighter planes for the Indian Air Force, which will help make up a shortfall of more than 10 squadrons, in what will be one of the country’s biggest defence deals in recent times.

The fighter jets will be procured at a cost of Rs 973.8 billion, which is being considered as one of the biggest defense deals in recent years.

Of the planes, 15% have to be in flyaway condition with the remaining 85% to be made in India by a strategic partner, according to the terms of the request for information (RFI) issued by the defence ministry on Friday.

The ministry sought global participation and transfer of technology for indigenous manufacture of the aircraft in India. Proposals have to be submitted by July 6. The vendors, Boeing (F-18 Super Hornet) and Lockheed Martin (F-16) of the US, SAAB (Gripen) of Sweden, Dassault Aviation (Rafale) of France, the European Consortium (Typhoon) and Mikoyan (MiG-35) of Russia will have to reply by July 6. The move comes in the wake of the defence ministry scrapping its two-year-old plan to produce 114 single-engine fighter jets with foreign collaboration at an estimated cost of Rs 1.15 lakh crore. Currently, India has 31 squadrons of fighter jets. According to Deccan Chronicle, 14 squadrons of the MiG 21, MiG 27 and MiG 29 will be decommissioned in the next 10 years, which will bring down the fighter squadron strength to 19 by 2027. Three more squadrons will retire by 2032.