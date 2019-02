[India], Feb 26 (ANI): Indian Air Force carried out aerial strike at terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir early this morning.

"Twelve Mirage 2000 Indian fighter jets struck major terrorist camps across the Line of Control (LoC) and completely destroyed it by shelling 1000 Kg bombs", Indian Air Force (IAF) sources told ANI.

"At 12.30 am, on February 26, a group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck major terrorist camps across the LoC and completely destroyed it," IAF sources said. (ANI)