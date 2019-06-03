IAF Chief BS Dhanoa to embark on four-day visit to Sweden from June 3

[India], June 2 (ANI): IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa will begin a four-day visit to Sweden, beginning June 3.

"Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa is embarking on a four-day official visit to Sweden from June 3 to June 6. The bilateral goodwill visit is on the invitation by the Chief of the Swedish Air Force," the IAF said in a statement on Sunday.

Dhanoa is scheduled to visit various operational and training units and interact with senior functionaries of the Swedish Air Force among others.

The visit is expected to provide an impetus towards defence cooperation and pave the way for greater interaction and cooperation between the Air Forces as well as strengthen relationships and enable engagement in productive exchanges between the two Air Forces, read the statement. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had visited Sweden in February this year. During her visit, India and Sweden signed defence cooperation and security protection agreements. Interestingly, Swedish Company SAAB is a contender in the Indian Air Force's multi-billion dollar 114 fighter aircraft programme. The Swedish company is fielding its Gripen fighter jet in the contest and is pitted against American F-16, F-18A, Russian MiG-35, and French Rafale jets. (ANI)