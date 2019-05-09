IAF chief BS Dhanoa to visit Srinagar air base today

[India], May 9 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) chief BS Dhanoa is scheduled to visit Srinagar air base on Thursday to review the operational preparedness in the Kashmir valley.

Srinagar air base was at the forefront in thwarting Pakistani aerial attack on February 27.

On February 26, IAF launched an attack at terror camps of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad in Balakot, less than two weeks after the Pulwama attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

The terror camps in Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, capital of PoK, were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kg of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources had said.

Next day, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had tried to retaliate by attempting to bomb Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir which was thwarted by IAF fighter jets. (ANI)