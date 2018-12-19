IAF Chief reviews RFASF-IAF EX AVIAINDRA at Jodhpur

[India], Dec 19 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Wednesday visited Air Force Station in Jodhpur to interact with the participating forces of ongoing Ex AVIAINDRA 2018 between IAF and Russian Federation Aerospace Force (RFASF).

Ex AVIAINDRA is a testimony of the Indo-Russian Military relationship that would enhance mutual cooperation and understanding between IAF and RFASF.

During the interaction, Chief of the Air Staff welcomed RFASF team and emphasised the importance of joint exercises, as they create an environment of camaraderie and provide an opportunity to learn from each other's best practices

Dhanoa spoke about the long-standing military partnership between RFASF and IAF and the common equipment that both the nations operate. He further complimented the efficacy of Russian equipment, as it has played a pivotal role during various IAF air campaigns. The IAF Chief was briefed in detail about various phases of the exercise and was apprised of its progress. Post-briefing, he visited the RFASF and IAF detachment, wherein he interacted with the personnel of both the Air Forces. This is the second edition of Ex AVIAINDRA, which is aimed at exposing RFASF and IAF pilots to single-multi aircraft missions in a counter-terrorism scenario within the predefined scope. The 30-member RFASF contingent comprises of fighters and helicopter pilots. (ANI)