IAF chief urges commanders to improve training of pilots

[India], December 07 (ANI): Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa has called for better training of air force pilots.

Addressing a gathering of commanders of training command here on Thursday, the Chief of the Air Staff advised them to retain sharp focus on trainees and trainers and urged them to strive for improving the quality of training of pilots and maintenance.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) chief also emphasised the need for improving training infrastructure, preservation of air assets and team building.

He, at the commanders conference, also endorsed the vision of training command to train professional air warriors and ingrain them with the core values of IAF. The conference was held at Headquarters Training Command. Earlier, the Chief of the Air Staff interacted with all air warriors and civilian staff of Headquarters Training Command. The IAF chief also inspected a Guard of Honour presented by the air warriors. IAF chief Danoa was accompanied by Kamalpreet Dhanoa, President of Air Force Wives Welfare Association (AFWWA). (ANI)