IAF Commando to be posthumously awarded Ashoka Chakra

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): Indian Air Force's Garud Commando Jyoti Prakash Nirala will posthumously be awarded the Ashoka Chakra on 69th Republic Day tomorrow.

A total of 390 gallantry awards and other Defence decorations will be awarded to the Armed Forces personnel and others.

This includes one Ashok Chakra, one Kirti Chakra, 14 Shaurya Chakras, 28 Param Vishisht Seva Medals, four Uttam Yudh Seva Medals, two Bar to Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 49 Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 10 Yudh Seva Medals, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 86 Sena Medals (Gallantry), one Nao Sena Medal (Gallantry), three Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), two Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 38 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 13 Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 14 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), one Bar to Vishisht Seva Medal and 121 Vishisht Seva Medals.

The President approved the names of awardees on Thursday. (ANI)