IAF conducts long range bombing exercise

[India] April 14 (ANI): The Indian Air Force on Saturday conducted long range bombing exercise as a part its biggest ever its biggest combat drill Gagan Shakti, 2018.

The Indian Air Force is showcasing its reach and preparedness in this drill, which started from April 10 and will continue till April 23.

On Friday, the bombers exercised long range bombing operations where the aircraft got airborne from Kalaikonda and exercised bombing over the area of Lakshadweep and returned back.

In between the air refuellers refuelled the bombers for their long reach and again did the refuelling on the way back.

It shows the preparedness to respond and reach over the Indian Ocean region in case of any contingency. Indian Air Force is doing it biggest ever exercise Gagan Shakti 2018, and has mobilised more than 1100 combat, transport and rotary wing (helicopter) aircraft in order to practice the real time scenario of Combat with the enemy encompassing along Pakistan border in the Western areas and along China border in the Northern areas. If a situation arises where both China and Pakistan are at war with India at the same time, then the IAF can fight on both fronts together. For the first time, the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas are taking part in the exercise. Navy's Maritime Combat Aircraft MiG 29s are also taking part. More than 300 officers and 15000 air warriors are participating in the exercise, which also has the interoperability operations involving the Army and Navy. This is including both, the Western Borders and Northern Borders. (ANI)