IAF demonstrates 'Exercise Vayu Shakti-2019' in Pokharan

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Saturday demonstrated its full spectrum combat and fire capabilities during 'Exercise Vayu Shakti-2019' in Pokharan firing range close to Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan.The exercise, started at 5.20 pm, was performed in the presence of Indian Air Force chief BS Dhanoa.

"While showcasing our strike capabilities, we don't let our Air Defence Guard down. In wars, we have an ever-present sub-conventional threat as the enemy knows he cannot defeat us in a conventional conflict. We show our capabilities to punish insert and extricate troops from hostile territories," BS Dhanoa said while delivering an inaugurating speech at the event."IAF will always serve its pride, honour, selflessness and dignity so that we can continue to touch the sky with glory," he added.'Exercise Vayu Shakti-2019 displayed Akash missile firing and gun firing from MiG 29 and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).The 7th edition of the Fire Power Demonstration (FPD) of the IAF was held to showcase the capabilities of Fighter planes like Mirage-2000, MiG29, Jaguar and Sukhoi. These planes are used in all weather day-dusk-night operations."#VayuShakti2019: The Fire Power Demonstration of #IAF will be live on @DDNational & IAF's official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/IndianAirForce on 16 Feb 19 from 1720hrs onwards. The event is planned at Pokhran range, Rajasthan & will also be webcasted on http://webcast.gov.in/iaf," the IAF tweeted on February 15.The IAF conducts firepower demonstration once in three years which is participated by helicopters, fighters, transports, force enablers and support systems.The first such demonstration was held by the IAF on July 21, 1953, at Tilpat range in New Delhi. Tilpat witnessed the last demonstration of the exercise on March 18, 1989 as the event was later moved to Pokharan. (ANI)