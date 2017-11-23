IAF hails BrahMos missile successful test

[India], November 22 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) Public on Wednesday hailed the successful testing of BrahMos supersonic missile from Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet, saying following this IAF has increased its capability significantly for firing a stand-off weapon.

Speaking to media here, IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Anupam Banerjee said "BrahMos, a Made in India missile was successfully test fired today. The missile went in its planned trajectory and hit its target. With this Indian Air Force (IAF) has increased its capability significantly for firing a stand-off weapon".

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) after BrahMos supersonic missile was successfully tested. This successful testing of the supersonic missile has put India in a strategically dominant position, given the reach of multi-role Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets and the accuracy of nuclear-capable BrahMos missile, which has been jointly developed with Russia. A Ministry of Defence statement read, "Brahmos, the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile created history on 22nd Nov 2017 after it was successfully flight-tested first time from the Indian Air Force's (IAF) frontline fighter aircraft Sukhoi-30MKI against a sea-based target in the Bay of Bengal". "The missile was gravity-dropped from the Su-30 from the fuselage, and the two-stage missile's engine fired up and straightway propelled towards the intended target at the sea in the Bay of Bengal," the statement read. According to reports, Brahmos Air Launched Cruise Missile (ALCM) weighs 2.5 ton and is the heaviest weapon to be deployed on India's Su-30 fighter aircraft modified by HAL to carry weapons. Brahmos, the world-class weapon with multi-platform, multi-mission role is now capable of being launched from Land, Sea and Air, completing the tactical cruise missile triad for India. It is a joint venture between DRDO of India and NPOM of Russia. (ANI)