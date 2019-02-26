IAF hits terror camps in PoK, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

[India], Feb 26 (ANI):Twelve days after the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday carried out strikes at terror camps at multiple places in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, destroying control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and some other infrastructure.

The terror camps in Chakothi and Muzaffarabad, both in PoK, and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region were struck by 12 Mirage 2000 jets with 1000 kgs of explosives at around 3:30 am, IAF sources said.

The sources said Pakistan scrambled F-16 fighters to retaliate but turned back owing to the size of the Indian formation.

The targets included the control rooms of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit which carried out terror attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 security personnel were killed and five injured.

The JeM control room was completely destroyed in the air strike, sources said.

The air strike was coordinated by the Western Air Command.

This is the first time that India has taken a pro-active action using the air force across the LoC as even during the three-month-long Kargil conflict of 1999, the IAF planes did not cross the LoC even while hitting the positions occupied by Pakistani forces on the Indian side.

Pulwama terror attack had led to nationwide outrage and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to punish those behind the attack.

Entire world community had expressed solidarity with India after the attack.

The US has said it supports India's "right to self-defence" in the back of the attack (ANI)