IAF, ISRO join hands for Gangayaan astronaut selection, training

[India], May 29 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) said it signed an agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday for crew selection and training for Gangayaan, the country's maiden manned mission.

"On 28 May 19 #IAF signed MoU with ISRO for crew selection and training for the prestigious #Gaganyaan Programme. AVM RGK Kapoor, ACAS Ops (Space), IAF handed over the MoU to Shri R Hutton, Project Director of Gaganyaan Programme," IAF informed in a tweet.

Under the programme, aimed to be launched by 2021, a three-member crew will spend a minimum of seven days in space. A human-rated GSLV Mk-lll will be used to carry the orbital module, which will have necessary provisions for sustaining a three-member crew for the duration of the mission.

The necessary infrastructure for crew training, realisation of flight systems and ground infrastructure will be established to support the programme. The ISRO will collaborate extensively with national agencies, laboratories, academia and industry to accomplish the objectives of the prestigious mission. Gaganyaan was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year during his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of Red Fort. The mission worth Rs. 10,000 crore is expected to be launched in December 2021 and was approved by the Union Cabinet last December. (ANI)