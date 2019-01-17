IAF lands An-32 aircraft at Pakyong airport in Sikkim

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) landed its Antonov-32 transport aircraft at the Sikkim airport boosting the land-locked state's connectivity with rest of the country.

The landing took place four months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Pakyong airfield.

The first IAF aircraft to have landed at the airport was a Dornier last year.

While inaugurating the Pakyong airfield in September last year, the Prime Minister has stated that the emphasis was on enhancing infrastructural and emotional connectivity in the north eastern region.

"The historic landing of An-32 of at Pakyong airfield at Sikkim for the first time. This effort will boost the transportation of troops and material in this region," Defence PRO in Shillong tweeted. This is the second such effort by the IAF in the last two days as the IAF has landed it C-130J and Antonov-32 planes for the first time at the Tezu airfield couple of days ago. "This effort will boost the mobility of troops and materials in this region," the Defence PRO said. (ANI)