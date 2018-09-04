IAF MiG 27 crashes near Jodhpur

[India], Sep 04 (ANI): An Indian Air force MiG 27 aircraft crashed near Jodhpur in Rajasthan during a routine mission on Tuesday morning.

The pilot managed to eject himself safely before the accident took place. No loss of lives or injuries has been reported so far. However, the pictures from the accident site show a completely damaged aircraft.

The Indian Army, in a statement, said that the cause of the mishap would be investigated.

"Today morning a MiG 27 aircraft airborne from Jodhpur crashed during a routine mission. The pilot ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident," said the Army Public Relation Officer.

More details are awaited in the matter. (ANI)