IAF pilot's wife saw AN-32 going off radar

New Delhi: Sandhya Singh was on duty at Assam's Jorhat Air Traffic Control on the fateful day when her husband’s plane – Indian Air Force’s AN-32 with 12 other onboard — took off for the landing at Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh, an Indian Express report said.

At 12.25 pm, she saw the plane’s takeoff and at 1 pm, the blip on the radar went off and the ATC lost contact with the plane, said the report. The officer called up her family and told them what had happened. She was the closest to the uncomfortable truth. As the mega search operation enters fourth day, the stories of despair and dilemma of IAF families are coming in media.

The search operations for the Indian Air Force AN-32 transport aircraft, which went missing over Arunachal Pradesh, entered the fourth day on Thursday. While bad weather conditions on Wednesday had put a halt to the search operations by helicopters, two Sukhoi-30 MKI combat jets and one C 130J aircraft carried out missions to locate the missing plane. Satellites and other assets have also been pressed into service. The AN-32 aircraft with 13 IAF personnel on board went missing on Monday afternoon. The plane had taken off from Assam's Jorhat and was headed for Mechuka Advance Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh.