IAF pitches in 'Clean Futala lake' drive

[India], May 27 (ANI): In an endeavour to clean the Futala Lake, Air warriors of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Sunday participated in the cleanliness drive launched by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The team also pinned colourful banners with a slogan, saying 'Lets Save the Pond' at a few places along the lake to remind the people that the lake belongs to all and its cleanliness is a joint responsibility.

The drive started at 7 a.m. and the Air Force contingent was led by Air Marshal Hemant Sharma AVSM, VSM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Headquarters Maintenance Command and included all the senior officers.

Futala Lake is a very prominent landmark of the city where people from all walks of life come and spend some quality time with their families and friends. For the cleanup of Futala Lakefront, air warriors were allocated different areas on the road along the lake. The IAF Officials also interacted with NMC Commissioner and assured all possible help. (ANI)