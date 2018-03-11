IAF to rescue students caught in forest fire

Chennai: The Indian Air Force (IAF) will be pressed to rescue students caught in a forest fire in Tamil Nadu's Theni district, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Sunday.

She said the Southern Command was in touch with the Theni District Collector.

Sitharaman said she was responding to a request from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

Several students trekking in Kurankani hills in Theni were caught in the forest fire. Fire tenders have also reached the spot to rescue the students.