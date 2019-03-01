IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan comes home

Attari: IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Wing Commander Abhidandan Varthaman has crossed over to India at the Wagah-Attari border, two days after being captured by Pakistan during an intense aerial dogfight. The Wing Commander’s family reached Delhi from Chennai last evening. The Border Security Force (BSF) has cancelled today’s flag-lowering and retreat ceremony at the border in view of the IAF pilot’s return to avoid tensions.

Pakistan had turned down a request by India to send back the Wing Commander by aerial route and not through the Attari-Wagah land border. Officials said hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the decision to release Varthaman, India conveyed to Islamabad that he be sent back via the aerial route. However, late in the night, Pakistan conveyed to India that the pilot will be returned through the Attari-Wagah border and India's request could not be heeded to, the sources said.

Varthaman was captured by Pakistan after his Mig-21 Bison was shot down by a Pakistani jet during a fierce dogfight on Wednesday. The Indian defence establishment was also mulling sending a special aircraft to Pakistan, the sources said. The IAF pilot's MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during the dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir's Pulwama, killing 40 soldiers. The Pakistan Air Force carried out a retaliatory aerial combat, unsuccessfully targeting several Indian military installations.