IAF's Mi-17 transport chopper crashes in J-K's Budgam, two dead

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said.

The aircraft that crashed in Budgam was IAF's Mi-17 transport chopper, according to the officials."Some aircraft has fallen. As of now we are not in a position to ascertain anything. Technical team is here, they'll ascertain facts. We have found two bodies so far and have evacuated them. Search is going on here," SSP Budgam Nagpure Amod Ashok told media here.

Earlier, an eyewitness at the crash site in Budgam claimed that "it was a jet aircraft".

"I saw the blast 20 minutes back. It is a jet and not a helicopter. There were three pilots and there were two blasts," an eyewitness told ANI. The crash comes a day after India carried out air strikes at a vast and advance Jaish-e-Mohammed camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. More details are awaited. (ANI)