I&B Secy to chair conference on feasibility of broadband services through Cable TV

[India], Dec 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, through the Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) will organise a conference of Cable TV industry representatives on Tuesday to discuss various issues and seek their views about feasibility, affordability, and ubiquity on the issue of broadband services through Cable TV Networks.

In the meeting, which will be chaired by the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, issues of discussion will include willingness of the operators to invest in the infrastructure required; payment of eight per cent Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) as fee to Department of Telecommunications, whether to be paid only on the broadband services or on overall revenue earned in respect of both the businesses; whether separate entity needs to be created for the broadband activities for segregation of the revenue earned on it; all issues related to delivery of broadband services through Cable TV network.

The conference will see participation from major multiple-system operators (MSOs), officials from the Ministry of Information and Broadcast, Department of Telecommunications, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) and BECIL. (ANI)