IAS Assoc Secy terms AAP assault as 'planned criminal conspiracy'

[India], Feb. 20 (ANI): Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Association Secretary Manisha Saxena on Tuesday commented on the alleged assault of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by Aam Aadmi Party MLAs and termed it as a "planned criminal conspiracy".

Speaking to media here after a meeting with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Saxena said, "the bureaucrat body has asked Baijal to take strict action. A police complaint had already been filed."

Saxena further said that the officers would work with a black band as a mark of protest and that the association has also filed a police complaint.

"There should be criminal action against everyone involved. Also, the association will meet Home Minister Rajnath Singh and President Ram Nath Kovind to highlight the issue," Saxena said. In a complaint letter submitted to the Delhi Police, the Delhi Chief Secretary has alleged that he was manhandled and abused at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by two lawmakers of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) late last night. Prakash has alleged that he was attacked in the presence of the Chief Minister after being summoned for discussions on Aadhar-related problems. Meanwhile, AAP in an official statement clarified its stance saying that a meeting was held at the Chief Minister's residence regarding Aadhar related problems. "About 2.5 lakh families deprived of rations last month due to faulty implementation of Aadhar. MLAs were under tremendous pressure from the public. There was a meeting of MLAs at CM residence," said an official statement by the AAP. The statement further said that the Chief Secretary refused to answer questions saying that he "wasn't answerable to MLAs and the chief minister" but only to the Lieutenant Governor. "He used bad language against some MLAs and left without answering any questions. Now he's making ludicrous allegations," the statement added. (ANI)