IAS, IPS officers transferred in by new CM Jagan Reddy

Hyderabad: In an administrative rejig, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy transferred a number of bureaucrats soon after being sworn in as the second chief minister of the state post its bifurcation.

IPS officer Goutam Sawang, the Director-General, General Administration (Vigilance & Enforcement) has been given additional charge of DGP.

Meanwhile, the present DGP, RP Thakur has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Printing and Stationary and Stores Purchase, which at present is held by T.A Tripathi. Tripathi has not been given any posting as of now. He has been directed to report to General Administration Department for further postings.

YSR Congress Party has been critical of Thakur claiming that he favoured the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). They had even complained about him to the Election Commission during the recently concluded elections. AB Venkateswara Rao, Director General, ACB has also been transferred. As of now, he has not been posted anywhere and has been directed to report to GAD. Rao was intelligence chief during former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's regime. YSRCP had complained against him also to the Election Commission. At that time, the electoral body had transferred him as Director General, ACB. Rao had later written a letter to the Election Commission asking why he has been transferred without any enquiry, based on the mere complaint of a political party. Kumar Viswajeet, who was given charge by EC as Additional Director General, Intelligence has been given full additional charge of Director General, ACB until further orders. Shamsher Singh Rawat, IAS, who was Principal Secretary to Social Welfare Department has been transferred and posted as Principal Finance Secretary. He will also hold his earlier position as additional charge until further orders. Solomon Arokia Raj, IAS, has been posted as Secretary to the Chief Minister. He will also hold his earlier position of Secretary to Government and CIP, Industries and Commerce Department with full additional charge until further orders. Krishamohan Reddy has been appointed as the OSD for Jaganmohan Reddy. Earlier in the day, IAS officers in the chief minister's office were replaced. The officers during Chandrababu Naidu regime -- Satish Chandra, G Sai Prasad, M Girija Sankar and A.V Rajamouli -- were transferred and directed to report to the GA Department with immediate effect. K Dhananjaya Reddy, IAS, who was MD, Andhra Pradsh Tourism Development Corporation, has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister. Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam has issued a series of government orders regarding these transfers and appointments.