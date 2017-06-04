IAS officer Anurag Tiwari was 'unsatisfied working in Bengaluru'

[India], June 04,(ANI): The Special Investigation Team (SIT), that returned to Lucknow after completing the probe in the Anurag Tiwari death case from Bengaluru, has revealed that the late IAS officer was not satisfied with his work.

The SIT will also send two sealed laptops belonging to Tiwari for Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) investigation. Apart from this, the SIT has received some documents, which are being scrutinized.

In the investigation, some prescription papers related to Anurag's disease have also been found which indicate that the IAS officer was suffering from bronchitis disease.

As per the inquiry it was found that Anurag was not satisfied with working in Bengaluru and wanted to replace the Karnataka Cadre. Meanwhile, the Superintendent of police (SSP) has sought detailed investigation report from the team. The post-mortem report of IAS officer Anurag Tiwari, who was found dead in mysterious conditions outside a VIP guest house in Lucknow, has stated Asphyxia as the cause of his death. Earlier, the post mortem report of Anurag Tiwari, who was found dead in mysterious conditions outside a VIP guest house in Lucknow was conducted by a panel of four doctors, including a head of forensic medicine Ashok Kumar Verma. The doctors preserved the viscera and blood for chemical analysis, while the heart has been preserved for histopathological examination. "Viscera and blood will be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for special test and on the basis of the report the cause of the death will be ascertained," the doctor said. An expert team from a renowned test agency will also be roped in for the test. Earlier, the murder case of the IAS officer was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This came after the family members of the slain officer registered an FIR with the police in Lucknow against unknown persons under the section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and made a demand that the case should to be handed over to the CBI. "In the complaint, it was alleged that Anurag Tiwari was under pressure as he was about to uncover a scandal. Hence, we filed the case under the IPC 302. We have also forwarded their demand for a CBI investigation," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Deepak Kumar told ANI. (ANI)