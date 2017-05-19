IAS officer Anurag Tiwari's brother suspects lapse into investigation

[India], May 19 (ANI): Mayank Tiwari, brother of IAS officer Anurag Tiwari, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances on a roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Hazratganj area, on Friday suspected lapses into the police's investigation.

"There are many hassles in the report. The police neither sealed the room nor was any item confiscated. Records have been erased from the mobile. I am absolutely sure that something is fishy," Tiwari told ANI.

The Karnataka-cadre IAS officer's body was found near a government guest house on the Meera Bai Marg in Uttar Pradesh.

He was staying at the guest house for the last two days with a batchmate after attending a training programme at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie. Tiwari, an engineer by qualification, became an IAS officer in July 2007. (ANI)