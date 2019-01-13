IAS officer harassment case: Bar council issues notice to lawyers

[India], Jan 13 (ANI): Bar Council of India on Saturday took suo moto cognizance of alleged misbehaviour and molestation of a lady IAS officer at the Saket Court premises and decided to serve notice to the concerned advocates.

"The council has asked Saket Bar Association to submit its report and council has decided to issue a notice to the concerned advocates asking them to explain as to why their certificates of practice shall not be suspended," informed BCI on Saturday.

The council has given one week of time to the concerned advocates for filling a reply.

The Council will hold its emergent meeting to take a final decision on this issue. A 2014-batch woman IAS officer, posted in Mizoram, was allegedly harassed in the premises of Saket court here on Thursday. A case has been registered against a lawyer and his associates in connection with the alleged harassment. (ANI)