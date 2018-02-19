IBPS SO mains 2018 call letter released on ibps.in; Here's how to access

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday released the call letters for Specialist Officers Exam (CRP SPL-VII) 2018 recruit approximately 1,315 Specialist Officers (SO) in various public sector banks and other participating organisations. The result will be available for viewing until February 13, 2018.

Further, the interview call letters will be available to download till March 1.

1. Go to the official website, ibps.in
2. Click on the notification that reads, 'Click here to Download Your Interview Call Letter for CRP Specialist Officers VII (CRP SPL-VII)'
3. Enter your registration or roll number, date of birth or password and captcha
4. Click on login
4. Call letters will be displayed on the screen
5. Download and take a printout for further reference.
6. Direct link: http://ibps.sifyitest.com/crpspl7nov17/clinta_feb18/login.php?appid=6ee1b0b4a882df4bd8de7f83855f2d2e

The online main exam was held on January 28, 2018.

Out of the 1,315 posts, 120 posts are for IT Officer (Scale-I), 875 are for Agricultural Field Officer (scale-I), 30 are for Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale-I), 60 are for Law Officer (Scale-I), 35 are for HR/Personnel Officer (Scale-I) and 195 posts are for Marketing Officer (Scale-I).