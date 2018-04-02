IBPS SO Mains, Interview Combined Results declared at Ibps.in. Know how to check

The main examination was conducted on 28 January, 2018. The list with candidates provisionally allotted, arranged postwise in Registration Number order, will be displayed in the website on or before 1 May, 2018.





Candidates who qualify for the preliminary examination appeared for the IBPS main exam. The preliminary exam was held on December 30 and 31, 2017.





The CRP for Specialist Officers is being conducted to recruit for IT Officer, Agricultural Field Officer, Rajbhasha Adhikari, Law Officer, HR/Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer in various participating orgnisations of IPBS.





How to check IBPS SO Main and Interview results:

1. Go to official website of IBPS institute - www.ibps.in





2. Click on CWE Specialist Officers (SO) link.





3. Now, click "Common Recruitment Process for Specialist Officers VII"





4. Click on "Click here to view your combined result for Main Exam & Interview for CRP SPL - VII"





5. Enter registration number, roll number and other required details along with the catpach given.





6. Click login to see your results.