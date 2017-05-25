IC3 Conference paves way for transformation in rapidly developing education sector

[India], May 25 (ANI-BusinessWireIndia): International Career and College Counseling (IC3) Conference has announced the second edition of the Annual Conference, that will be held in New Delhi on August 30 and 31 2017 at JW Marriott, Aerocity.

This year will be marked as a great milestone as IC3 sets to actualise their mission of transforming lives through career counselling, global engagements and partnerships.

The IC3 Annual Conference aims to impact over 50,000 students by 2018 with the help of 400+ high school leaders, counsellors and educators.

The two day event at the national capital will be held in association with KIC UnivAssist and Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). The collaborative event will have Education USA, The College Board and International Baccalaureate as content partners and leading schools such as The Heritage School, Pathways World Schools, The Shri Ram School and Vasant Valley School have joined forces as host schools for the event.

The signature event expects to host over 500 delegates from the counselling community, high schools, universities and colleges. The IC3 Conference will feature attendees from India, Southeast Asia, Middle East, North America, Europe and Australia for a collaborative dialogue on issues that drive sustainable and inclusive counselling practices focused on student success.

Indian students travel abroad to study in large numbers, and they have become an important source of international enrolment. According to a report by MM Advisory Services, India's numbers have seen around 17.5 percent growth in 2015 and the number of students studying abroad crossed 350,000. The numbers have been gradually rising in comparison to the other potential countries like China particularly for the U.S. and Canadian universities. As per the Institute of International Education's Open Doors report, there was a +24.9 percent increase in the growth of Indian students seeking higher education in the U.S., which is a record high of 165,918 in the academic year 2015-16.

Such huge demand shows a nationwide surge in the number of college students seeking career counselling. But in this rapidly developing education sector, there is an increasing concern due to lack of access to right counselling methodology that can help bridge the gap between the educators and students.

IC3 has been instrumental in driving awareness and providing professional, innovative and creative counselling ideas to bring about the transformation in the admissions practices. Talking about IC3, Mr. Ganesh Kohli, IC3 Conference Chair | President and Chief Mentor, KIC UnivAssist and Former High School College Counselor said, "This year's conference will witness the most diverse and vibrant community of counsellors, educators, high school leaders and change makers from across the globe. We strive to equip the education community with the right tools for imparting guidance and helping our young generation make career and college choices that are the best-fit for them. Consequently, this paves the path towards a job that keeps them happy in the long run. IC3 is not just a platform but a movement to help students grow up to be happy professionals."

"We are delighted to be associated with the IC3 Conference. This is a great platform for eventually providing a holistic career counselling to students where they also get a chance to interact with industry leaders. We hope to offer our support to the conference in capitalizing on the knowledge and experiences for the betterment of the today's learners to make them responsible and future-ready global citizens," said Asst. Secretary General from FICCI, Shobha Mishra Ghosh.

Arjun Puri, Head of Admissions and Outreach, OP Jindal Global University and Faculty Member of Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities shared his thoughts on career counselling and the IC3 Conference, "IC3 Conference's collaborative approach allows peer-learning and it is a one-stop solution for career counsellors where they get to learn, network and get the latest updates on education and admissions practices. The IC3 Conference's approach is unique and its practicality is what is a huge draw for many educators. It is a conference for educators and managed by the educators as well."

The IC3 Conference will have multiple breakout sessions, exciting keynote addresses by leading education experts, planned networking opportunities and high schools and university fairs exclusively for educators.

Last year's two-day annual IC3 Conference was conducted in Mumbai and witnessed over 285 registrants from 12 countries, with 165+ high school delegates, 70+ higher education institutions, 90+ high schools and 85+ university/college delegates. (ANI-BusinessWireIndia)