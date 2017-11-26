ICG ship collides with boat, leaves one fisherman injured

[India], Nov 26 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) hovercraft vessel crashed into a country boat near Kurusadai island in Rameswaram, leaving one fisherman injured.

According to reports, the hovercraft collided with the boat in the Gulf of Mannar region near Pamban, following which the boat reportedly got damaged and sunk. The three fishermen on board, who are natives of Pamban, were rescued, out of which one was injured.

The injured fisherman has been shifted to the Ramanathapuram Government Hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)