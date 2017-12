[India], December 7 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Vaibhav today fished out two bodies, 100 Nautical Miles

inside the Arabian Sea, between Alleppey and Kochi in Kerala.

The unidentified bodies were first spotted by the local fishermen, who then alerted the police and ICG.

According to a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) official, the operation is being undertaken by the ICG with the help of fishermen.

The bodies would be brought back to land at around 5 pm. (ANI)