ICICI Bank appoints G C Chaturvedi as Independent Director

[India], June 29 (ANI): India's largest private sector bank ICICI Bank on Friday announced appointment of Girish Chandra Chaturvedi as an Additional (Independent) Director and non-executive part-time Chairman.

Chaturvedi's appointment as an additional director will be for a period of three years, subject to the approval of shareholders starting from July 1.

He will take over as non-executive part-time Chairman effective from July 1, 2018, or the date of receipt of RBI approval for such appointment whichever is later, read an official statement.

"The Board is extremely pleased with this development and believes that Mr. Chaturvedi will provide maturity and sagacity to the deliberations of the Board. This would also ensure a seamless and smooth transition of leadership at the Board and would address stakeholder concerns in this behalf," the ICICI Bank statement read. Chaturvedi, who is a retired IAS officer, has an experience of more than 40 years and has been in key positions in various government departments and private companies. (ANI)