ICJ sets deadlines for India, Pak in Kulbhushan Jadhav case

[India] January 23 (ANI): The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday fixed April 17 and July 17 respectively for India and Pakistan as the respective time-limits for filing written pleadings in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

In a statement issued by the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, the ICJ authorised the submission of a reply by India and of a rejoinder by Pakistan in the case.

"The Court fixed 17 April, 2018 and 17 July, 2018 as the respective time-limits for the filing of these written pleadings," read the statement issued last week.

Jadhav is on a death row in Pakistan over charges of terrorism and spying for India's intelligence agency- Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Earlier in December 25, a meeting took place between Jadhav and his family in Islamabad, on the request of the Indian government. Jadhav's wife was asked to remove her shoes and use another pair as she went to the Foreign Office to meet her husband to which the people in India expressed their anger over the misbehaviour meted out to Jadhav's mother and wife in Islamabad. However, Pakistan claimed that her shoes were confiscated on security grounds as there was "something" in it. (ANI)