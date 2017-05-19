ICJ's Jadhav verdict just a beginning, not victory: Soli Sorabjee

[India], May 19 (ANI): As the International Court of Justice (ICJ) temporarily put a stay on the death sentence awarded to the alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav by a Pakistan military court, former attorney general Soli Sorabjee on Friday asserted that the verdict is just a small beginning and the matter should not be over-blown as the victory is yet to be achieved.

"It is just a beginning of the good steps. But it is not the victory. This is the preliminary step. Of course it is something we should be happy about, but we should not over-blow it," Sorabjee told ANI.

He said the ICJ verdict on Jadhav proves that the somewhere the international court believes that there is substance in India's allegations. Commenting on the speculation being raised that whether Pakistan will accept the verdict passed by the ICJ or not, Sorabjee said that Islamabad has no other option other than to accept the order. "Pakistan has to accept the order of the International Court of Justice. Otherwise, it will be political suicide and Pakistan cannot afford to do that and I don't think it will do it," he said. Earlier on Thursday, the ICJ stayed the execution and upheld India's right to have consular access to the former naval officer who has been declared spy by the Pakistan and been awarded death sentence for espionage. Justice Ronny Abraham of the ICJ asserted that the case was indeed debatable, while also adding that the ICJ had prime facie jurisdiction in the case. The final verdict in the case is expected in August. The only condition under which Jadhav now stands to face execution is if Islamabad does not comply with the ICJ's decision. India can then go to the Security Council, which may then decide upon measures to be taken to give effect to the judgement. (ANI)