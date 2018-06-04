IDBI Bank MD appointed RBI Dy Governor

[India], June 4 (ANI): The Centre on Monday announced the appointment of IDBI Bank managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Mahesh Kumar Jain, as the fourth deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary Rajeev Kumar tweeted that Jain will serve as the Reserve Bank's deputy governor for a period of three years.

Jain joins BP Kanungo, Viral V. Acharya, and NS Vishwanathan as deputy governor.

With over 30 years of banking experience, Jain has served on various boards including the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank), IBPS, and NIBM.

He has also been a member of the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) committee on risk management, and redesigning annual performance appraisal reports of public sector bank officers. (ANI)