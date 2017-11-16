Idea of nationalism almost non-existent in Islam: Giriraj Singh

[India], Nov.16 (ANI): Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday raked up a controversy saying that the idea of nationalism is almost non-existent in Islam.

Addressing a gathering in Bhopal, Singh said that the meaning of nationalism is different in Islam.

"When we talk about nationalism we imply patriotism. In Urdu the meaning of nationalism is different and it is termed as Kombiat. As per encyclopedia of Islam the Komb does not relate to nation but people who are of same community. Therefore, in Islam the idea of nationalism is almost non-existent. Many people may not agree with my opinion," he said.

He further urged the future generation to not forget the Indian culture. The Minister pitched for pitched for nationalism while saying, "nationalism is not only about politics or acre of land." (ANI)