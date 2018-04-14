Idol in Coimbatore temple decorated with currency and diamonds

[India], Apr. 14(ANI): An idol at Sri Muthumariamman Temple in Coimbatore was decorated with currency notes worth Rs 4 Crores and diamonds and pearls worth Rs 1 Crore on the occasion of Tamil new year, Puthandu.

It is reported that denominations of Rs 200 and Rs 2000 were used to decorate the Goddess there.

The Sri Muthumariamman Temple is dedicated to the goddess of rain and fertility.

The temple is thronged by tourists during festivities.

Puthandu is considered auspicious for making new starts. (ANI)